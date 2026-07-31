Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,794 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 3,344,111 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Workday worth $217,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Summit Redstone set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Workday from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Workday from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $724,952.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 239,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,368.10. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $13,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,820,179.96. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 875,020 shares of company stock valued at $113,938,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.11 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.36 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: EarnIn partnership expands Workday’s payroll ecosystem. EarnIn will integrate its earnings-management tools into Workday’s Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching platform beginning October 1, 2026. The offering could improve payroll enrollment and data integrity while adding financial-wellness features for employees at Workday’s more than 11,500 customer organizations. This may strengthen Workday’s enterprise HR and payroll value proposition, although the immediate financial impact was not disclosed. EarnIn Partners with Workday to Bring Enhanced Direct Deposit to Millions of Working Americans

EarnIn will integrate its earnings-management tools into Workday’s Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching platform beginning October 1, 2026. The offering could improve payroll enrollment and data integrity while adding financial-wellness features for employees at Workday’s more than 11,500 customer organizations. This may strengthen Workday’s enterprise HR and payroll value proposition, although the immediate financial impact was not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators had recently improved. Zacks reported that WDAY moved above its 200-day moving average, a development often viewed as a sign of improving long-term momentum and potential technical support. Workday Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Zacks reported that WDAY moved above its 200-day moving average, a development often viewed as a sign of improving long-term momentum and potential technical support. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and investor attention remains elevated. Zacks highlighted Workday as a highly followed, top-ranked growth stock. However, these style rankings and trend-based articles do not represent new earnings guidance or a fundamental change in the company’s outlook. Workday Is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock

Zacks highlighted Workday as a highly followed, top-ranked growth stock. However, these style rankings and trend-based articles do not represent new earnings guidance or a fundamental change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic pressure was the main near-term headwind. U.S. stocks declined after the Fed maintained its policy rate amid a split decision, increasing uncertainty over the timing of future rate cuts. Higher-for-longer interest rates can weigh particularly heavily on richly valued growth and software stocks such as Workday. Equities Tumble Following Fed’s Divided Decision

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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