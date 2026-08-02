Workiva Inc. $WK Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,140 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Workiva worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Workiva by 82.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Workiva by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 413 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Workiva Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 260.29 and a beta of 0.50. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The firm's revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workiva from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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