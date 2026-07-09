World Investment Advisors Acquires 24,717 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,569,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,631,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 833.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,891 shares of the company's stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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