World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Article Title

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Article Title

Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Article Title

Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Article Title

Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Article Title

Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Dell shares also fell as AI-linked stocks sold off broadly on fears that chip demand tied to the AI boom could be cooling, which weighed on the stock despite its business-specific strength. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971 in the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

DELL stock opened at $394.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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