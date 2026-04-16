World Investment Advisors Buys 75,920 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, PeakShares LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $54.31 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on top and bottom lines: EPS $1.11 vs. ~$1.00 expected; revenue ~$30.3B beat estimates. Net income and EPS rose year-over-year, supporting the near-term earnings outlook. Read More.

Q1 beat on top and bottom lines: EPS $1.11 vs. ~$1.00 expected; revenue ~$30.3B beat estimates. Net income and EPS rose year-over-year, supporting the near-term earnings outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trading and wealth businesses powered the quarter — equities revenue jumped sharply and wealth/AUM flows were strong (helping fee income and recurring revenue). Those businesses offset some pressure in fixed-income and boosted overall profits. Read More.

Trading and wealth businesses powered the quarter — equities revenue jumped sharply and wealth/AUM flows were strong (helping fee income and recurring revenue). Those businesses offset some pressure in fixed-income and boosted overall profits. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns add to shareholder appeal: the company reported sizable buybacks/dividend deployment, which supports EPS and investor sentiment. Read More.

Capital returns add to shareholder appeal: the company reported sizable buybacks/dividend deployment, which supports EPS and investor sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note BAC trades at a discount to large-bank peers and argue the valuation gap could close if earnings momentum continues — a potential re-rating catalyst but not guaranteed. Read More.

Analysts note BAC trades at a discount to large-bank peers and argue the valuation gap could close if earnings momentum continues — a potential re-rating catalyst but not guaranteed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone from the earnings call emphasized “strong momentum” and resilient consumer spending, which reassures investors but leaves exposure to macro swings. Read More.

Management tone from the earnings call emphasized “strong momentum” and resilient consumer spending, which reassures investors but leaves exposure to macro swings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: fixed‑income trading underperformed relative to equities, and the bank cautioned about evolving macro/geopolitical risks that could pressure future revenue or credit. Read More.

Risks remain: fixed‑income trading underperformed relative to equities, and the bank cautioned about evolving macro/geopolitical risks that could pressure future revenue or credit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment has cooled in surveys (BofA survey showing lowered growth expectations), which could weigh on risk appetite and future fee volumes if conditions deteriorate. Read More.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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