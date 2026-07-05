World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,737 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in DexCom were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore raised shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 382,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,538,704. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 46,694 shares of company stock worth $3,343,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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