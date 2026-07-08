World Investment Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

World Investment Advisors lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 627 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,682.03 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,884.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,500.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $513.99 and a one year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,591,151.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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