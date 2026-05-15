World Investment Advisors Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $776.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $472.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $875.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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