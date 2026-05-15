World Investment Advisors Has $4.87 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 3,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. The trade was a 36.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 93,028 shares of company stock valued at $33,377,271 in the last 90 days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $353.47 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $380.00. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $343.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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