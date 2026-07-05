World Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company's stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company's stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company's stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company's stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,238.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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