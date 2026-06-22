World Investment Advisors Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Crown's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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