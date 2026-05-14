World Investment Advisors Purchases 16,751 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,656,000 after buying an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 973,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 233,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,662 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $177.95 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $182.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here