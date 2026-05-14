World Investment Advisors Purchases 21,282 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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