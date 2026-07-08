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World Investment Advisors Purchases 5,055 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • World Investment Advisors increased its Alphabet stake by 2.7% in the first quarter, buying 5,055 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 195,709 shares worth about $56.1 million.
  • Several Alphabet insiders have sold stock recently, including John Kent Walker and CAO Marsida Saraci, with insiders selling 160,465 shares over the last 90 days. Despite that, insiders still own 12.99% of the company.
  • Alphabet posted a strong quarterly earnings beat, with EPS of $5.11 versus $2.68 expected and revenue up 21.8% year over year to $109.9 billion, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus Buy rating and average price target of $376.19.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alphabet.

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,709 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of World Investment Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $363.62 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $369.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.88 and a 1-year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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