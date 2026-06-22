World Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $328.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $262.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.71. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $329.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold” , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Street Insider

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Is Bloom Energy (BE) The Best Energy Stock in Trump’s Latest Portfolio?

Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative.

Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: The insider selling by Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if the sales were for tax-related reasons.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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