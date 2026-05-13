World Investment Advisors Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,343 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: J&J says Tremfya and newly approved Icotyde will anchor its post-Stelara immunology strategy, helping support growth as Stelara faces biosimilar competition.

J&J says and newly approved will anchor its post-Stelara immunology strategy, helping support growth as Stelara faces biosimilar competition. Positive Sentiment: The company launched the Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL catheter globally, reinforcing momentum in its medtech division and expanding its cardiovascular portfolio.

The company launched the globally, reinforcing momentum in its medtech division and expanding its cardiovascular portfolio. Positive Sentiment: J&J continues to highlight strong Phase 3 TREMFYA data and new neuropsychiatry portfolio results, which could improve confidence in its pipeline and future launches.

J&J continues to highlight strong data and new neuropsychiatry portfolio results, which could improve confidence in its pipeline and future launches. Neutral Sentiment: J&J will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference , which may offer investors more color on strategy but is not, by itself, a major fundamental catalyst.

J&J will participate in the , which may offer investors more color on strategy but is not, by itself, a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness, especially pressure on the Nasdaq from chip stocks, may be influencing overall sentiment, but it is not specific to J&J’s business.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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