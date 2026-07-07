World Investment Advisors Sells 21,466 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,590 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,466 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Fiserv by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares rose after reports that JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PNC have held preliminary talks about buying a Fiserv-owned debit-card network, a deal that could highlight the strategic value of the asset and potentially boost Fiserv’s valuation.

Shares rose after reports that JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PNC have held preliminary talks about buying a Fiserv-owned debit-card network, a deal that could highlight the strategic value of the asset and potentially boost Fiserv’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Fiserv’s June Small Business Index showed steady growth, with sales up 2.4% year over year and retail sales rebounding 3.0%, which suggests resilient spending trends across small businesses and may support the company’s broader payments outlook.

Fiserv’s June Small Business Index showed steady growth, with sales up 2.4% year over year and retail sales rebounding 3.0%, which suggests resilient spending trends across small businesses and may support the company’s broader payments outlook. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $63 from $64 but kept a Neutral rating, signaling limited near-term upside rather than a fresh negative thesis.

TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $63 from $64 but kept a Neutral rating, signaling limited near-term upside rather than a fresh negative thesis. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Hold rating, saying legacy constraints and questions around a possible debit network sale keep upside capped. Article Title

William Blair reiterated a Hold rating, saying legacy constraints and questions around a possible debit network sale keep upside capped. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains cautious, with analysts and market articles highlighting prior share कमजोरी, legacy business challenges, and mixed sentiment around the stock’s longer-term turnaround.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 3.7%

FISV stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,527. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $173.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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