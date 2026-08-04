World Kinect Corporation $WKC Position Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,377 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,718 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.78% of World Kinect worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in World Kinect by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Kinect by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,713,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,297,000 after acquiring an additional 62,111 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in World Kinect by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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World Kinect Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:WKC opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. World Kinect Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. World Kinect's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of World Kinect from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WKC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $269,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,451,309.64. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 986,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,565,208. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,445 shares of company stock worth $4,108,540. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

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