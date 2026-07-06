W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.42% of W.P. Carey worth $59,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,984,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 73.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The business's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.68%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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