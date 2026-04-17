Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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