Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Position Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,753 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $57,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WH alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here