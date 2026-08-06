Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 1,918.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,381 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,205,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,032,000 after buying an additional 375,892 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,188,239 shares of the company's stock worth $392,024,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $219,462,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company's stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 944,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562,843 shares of the company's stock worth $193,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,921 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company's 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $91.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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