Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Stock Position Raised by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report) by 161.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,492 shares of the casino operator's stock after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company's stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $92.52 and a 12 month high of $134.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Wynn Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Key Stories Impacting Wynn Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Wynn reported adjusted EPS of $1.24, above the approximately $0.99–$1.01 consensus, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, topping estimates. Net income more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Wynn Resorts Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wynn reported adjusted EPS of $1.24, above the approximately $0.99–$1.01 consensus, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, topping estimates. Net income more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Macau and luxury demand supported growth: Wynn Palace revenue climbed 21.1% to $653.4 million, helping offset concerns about a broader Las Vegas slowdown. Management also cited solid demand, strong group and convention bookings, and continued outperformance from wealthy customers. Wynn Resorts Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat

Wynn Palace revenue climbed 21.1% to $653.4 million, helping offset concerns about a broader Las Vegas slowdown. Management also cited solid demand, strong group and convention bookings, and continued outperformance from wealthy customers. Positive Sentiment: UAE growth catalyst remains on schedule: Wynn confirmed that Wynn Al Marjan Island is targeted to open in September 2027, giving investors a potential new growth platform beyond Macau and the United States. Wynn Sets September 2027 Opening for UAE Casino Resort

Wynn confirmed that Wynn Al Marjan Island is targeted to open in September 2027, giving investors a potential new growth platform beyond Macau and the United States. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return and trading signals were supportive: The company declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend and repurchased approximately $75 million of stock during the quarter. Call-option volume was roughly 684% above average, indicating heightened bullish speculation, although options activity is not a fundamental result.

The company declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend and repurchased approximately $75 million of stock during the quarter. Call-option volume was roughly 684% above average, indicating heightened bullish speculation, although options activity is not a fundamental result. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains constructive but valuation expectations vary: Wells Fargo maintained an overweight rating while reducing its price target from $141 to $131; the broader median target cited was $135.

Wells Fargo maintained an overweight rating while reducing its price target from $141 to $131; the broader median target cited was $135. Negative Sentiment: Higher UAE investment creates execution risk: Reports indicated that Wynn may substantially increase 2027 UAE capital spending as project scope and costs rise. That could pressure near-term cash flow and returns, despite the longer-term growth opportunity. Wynn UAE Capital Spending Report

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report).

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