XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,161 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of XPO worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in XPO by 79.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $454,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $204,304,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,420,899 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $470,986,000 after buying an additional 1,299,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $810,249,000 after buying an additional 1,036,434 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,423,000 after buying an additional 499,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More XPO News

Here are the key news stories impacting XPO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. XPO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.70, up from $1.05 a year earlier and ahead of the roughly $1.48–$1.49 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year to approximately $2.35 billion, surpassing analysts’ $2.28 billion forecast. XPO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

XPO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.70, up from $1.05 a year earlier and ahead of the roughly $1.48–$1.49 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 13.2% year over year to approximately $2.35 billion, surpassing analysts’ $2.28 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: LTL performance drove profitability gains. Management cited productivity improvements, stronger pricing and favorable freight trends, with artificial intelligence helping improve network efficiency and operating margins. XPO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI-Driven Margin Gains

Management cited productivity improvements, stronger pricing and favorable freight trends, with artificial intelligence helping improve network efficiency and operating margins. Positive Sentiment: Management raised confidence in the near-term outlook. XPO expects its third-quarter LTL operating ratio to be below 81% and is targeting at least 200 basis points of full-year margin improvement. Greater demand from manufacturers and improved pricing support the company’s expectations. XPO Margin Outlook

XPO expects its third-quarter LTL operating ratio to be below 81% and is targeting at least 200 basis points of full-year margin improvement. Greater demand from manufacturers and improved pricing support the company’s expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the favorable earnings reaction, XPO trades at a relatively high earnings multiple, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in freight demand, weaker pricing or failure to deliver the projected margin expansion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on XPO and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,492.89. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $201.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $232.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.31.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 4.71%.XPO's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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