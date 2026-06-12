Xponance LLC Acquires 34,573 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Xponance LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,117 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.6% of Xponance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $85,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,866,075 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,507,727,000 after purchasing an additional 927,618 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, with revenue up 21% year over year and cloud infrastructure revenue up 93%, showing strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, with revenue up 21% year over year and cloud infrastructure revenue up 93%, showing strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 revenue and EPS guidance and reported a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling substantial future demand.

The company raised FY2027 revenue and EPS guidance and reported a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling substantial future demand. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government customer win.

Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government customer win. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at several firms raised or reaffirmed price targets after the report, indicating Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Analysts at several firms raised or reaffirmed price targets after the report, indicating Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to Oracle’s plan to sharply increase AI-related capital expenditures and raise about $40 billion in debt and equity financing, which sparked fears over cash burn and leverage.

Investors reacted negatively to Oracle’s plan to sharply increase AI-related capital expenditures and raise about $40 billion in debt and equity financing, which sparked fears over cash burn and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Reports of an active PeopleSoft zero-day attack and Oracle’s urgent patch warning may add near-term cybersecurity concerns, though this is more of a reputational issue than a direct earnings hit.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here