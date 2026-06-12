Xponance LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,221 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE CRM opened at $166.81 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average is $207.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

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