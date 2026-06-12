Xponance LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Xponance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.6% of Xponance LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $76,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $488.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $380.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.51. The company has a market capitalization of $796.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and kept a Buy rating, calling AMD a top CPU pick as it highlighted rising demand tied to agentic AI and server CPUs. This was one of the main catalysts behind the stock’s strength. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and kept a Buy rating, calling AMD a top CPU pick as it highlighted rising demand tied to agentic AI and server CPUs. This was one of the main catalysts behind the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said AMD is benefiting from a broader semiconductor rally, with investors rotating back into chip names after Bank of America’s $170 billion agentic AI opportunity call boosted sentiment across the sector. Article Title

Multiple reports said AMD is benefiting from a broader semiconductor rally, with investors rotating back into chip names after Bank of America’s $170 billion agentic AI opportunity call boosted sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and writers continued to argue that AMD’s AI and data-center growth story is still underappreciated, with several pieces pointing to stronger CPU/GPU demand, embedded/robotics opportunities, and upside to earnings estimates. Article Title

Analysts and writers continued to argue that AMD’s AI and data-center growth story is still underappreciated, with several pieces pointing to stronger CPU/GPU demand, embedded/robotics opportunities, and upside to earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: One report said an analyst lifted estimates for a crucial chip-market segment, helping AMD stock “crush it” on Thursday and reinforcing expectations for stronger demand ahead. Article Title

One report said an analyst lifted estimates for a crucial chip-market segment, helping AMD stock “crush it” on Thursday and reinforcing expectations for stronger demand ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisited AMD’s big six-month run and argued the stock is no longer cheap, suggesting investors are debating whether the AI growth outlook still justifies the premium valuation. Article Title

Several articles revisited AMD’s big six-month run and argued the stock is no longer cheap, suggesting investors are debating whether the AI growth outlook still justifies the premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flagged valuation risk and a “flashy red light” around AMD’s rapid rise, with bearish takes warning that the stock could be vulnerable if AI enthusiasm cools or earnings fail to keep pace. Article Title

Some coverage flagged valuation risk and a “flashy red light” around AMD’s rapid rise, with bearish takes warning that the stock could be vulnerable if AI enthusiasm cools or earnings fail to keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Retail investors were reportedly selling some AI winners, including AMD, to raise cash for the SpaceX IPO, adding near-term pressure to semiconductor names. Article Title

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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