Xponance LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 442.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,872 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 233,978 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.9%

NOW opened at $103.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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