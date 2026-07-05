Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,007 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $422.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company's 50 day moving average price is $410.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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