Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 33,553 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 281.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Delek US worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Delek US by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Delek US by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 2.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Delek US Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $843,863.80. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,326.36. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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