Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 51,556 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,584 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,105,725 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,423,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,413,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,107,264 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,968,807,000 after buying an additional 2,938,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 254.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,601,589,000 after buying an additional 45,731,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,343,504 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,525,163,000 after acquiring an additional 386,264 shares during the last quarter.

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UBS Group Trading Down 0.1%

UBS stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS’s research arm highlighted a major shift in AI spending, saying value creation in AI infrastructure could soar far faster than in big-tech hyperscalers. That reinforces UBS’s reputation as a strong market strategist and may lift sentiment around its research franchise. Article Title

UBS’s research arm highlighted a major shift in AI spending, saying value creation in AI infrastructure could soar far faster than in big-tech hyperscalers. That reinforces UBS’s reputation as a strong market strategist and may lift sentiment around its research franchise. Positive Sentiment: UBS is reportedly moving toward a fuller-service U.S. banking model for affluent clients, including plans to expand everyday banking services. That could deepen relationships with wealthy customers and support the firm’s wealth-management growth strategy. Article Title

UBS is reportedly moving toward a fuller-service U.S. banking model for affluent clients, including plans to expand everyday banking services. That could deepen relationships with wealthy customers and support the firm’s wealth-management growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: The Swiss National Bank said UBS appears well capitalized, which is reassuring as the bank faces the prospect of tighter capital rules. That should reduce near-term concern about balance-sheet resilience. Article Title

The Swiss National Bank said UBS appears well capitalized, which is reassuring as the bank faces the prospect of tighter capital rules. That should reduce near-term concern about balance-sheet resilience. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also published a real-estate outlook referenced by other analysts, but the article did not include a clear direct implication for UBS shares. Article Title

UBS also published a real-estate outlook referenced by other analysts, but the article did not include a clear direct implication for UBS shares. Neutral Sentiment: Separate UBS notes on oil prices showed the bank adjusting commodity forecasts as supply conditions improved, but this is more relevant to UBS research than to the bank’s core earnings outlook. Article Title

Separate UBS notes on oil prices showed the bank adjusting commodity forecasts as supply conditions improved, but this is more relevant to UBS research than to the bank’s core earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: One Reuters report noted UBS is well capitalized now, but that it still faces tougher capital requirements. Any increase in regulatory capital needs could pressure returns and limit capital flexibility. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

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About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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