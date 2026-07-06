Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,487 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryanair news, CEO Eddie Joseph Wilson sold 21,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $548,290.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,001.26. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $326,737.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $632,147.04. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997 in the last 90 days.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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