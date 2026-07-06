Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 42,213 The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on SJM

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,175.31. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $116.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. J. M. Smucker's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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