Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 161,185 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.17% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2,321.1% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The company's fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here