Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 701.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,581 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 209,674 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,992,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

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