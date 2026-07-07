Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 116,071 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) by 910.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,816 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.28% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,563 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 26.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,199 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,257 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,557 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,883 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company's stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts: Sign Up

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 170,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 0.73. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently -389.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ManpowerGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ManpowerGroup wasn't on the list.

While ManpowerGroup currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here