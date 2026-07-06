Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 28,745 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) by 342.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,147 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Copa worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 928 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Copa by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company's stock.

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Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $152.86 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $130.71. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Copa had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Copa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Copa from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPA

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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