Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,439,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Terex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Terex by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Trading Up 0.0%

TEX stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Terex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Terex's payout ratio is 32.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.73.

Get Our Latest Report on TEX

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terex wasn't on the list.

While Terex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here