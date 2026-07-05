Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,611 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $315.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is 63.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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