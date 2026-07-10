Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 521,706 shares of the company's stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,102 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,532 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 4,677 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $84,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,813,148. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $44,315.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,347.08. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTLA

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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