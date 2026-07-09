Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 14,887 HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,887 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.11% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HCI Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,023 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in HCI Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HCI Group by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts: Sign Up

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $179.66 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.37 and a 12-month high of $210.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average of $163.95.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.19. HCI Group had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $242.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. HCI Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded HCI Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HCI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc NYSE: HCI is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCI Group wasn't on the list.

While HCI Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here