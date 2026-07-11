Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 45,192 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 646,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter.

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Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 694,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,631. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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