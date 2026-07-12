Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,158 shares of the company's stock after selling 278,568 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727,667 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,926,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,378,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,478,944 shares of the company's stock worth $68,048,000 after buying an additional 2,938,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 572.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,013,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $48,113.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,238.31. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,030. The trade was a 8.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and have sold 3,111,730 shares worth $64,079,704. Insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 1,514,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.92. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dyne Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dyne Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dyne Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here