Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 173.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,497 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,850,956 shares of the company's stock worth $208,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,138,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 197,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,519,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,475 shares of the company's stock worth $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,717 shares of the company's stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $328,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $939,107. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cushman & Wakefield's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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