Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in KB Home $KBH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Free Report) by 164.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,479 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,054,280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 77,962 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $4,232,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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KB Home Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:KBH opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. KB Home's payout ratio is 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

More KB Home News

Here are the key news stories impacting KB Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: KB Home declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share , payable on August 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 6. Dividends can support the stock by signaling financial stability and returning cash to shareholders. KB Home Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

KB Home declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable on August 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 6. Dividends can support the stock by signaling financial stability and returning cash to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised estimates for several future periods, including FY2026 EPS to $3.09 from $2.80, Q3 2026 EPS to $0.85 from $0.74, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.29 from $1.13, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.81 from $0.75, Q1 2028 EPS to $0.93 from $0.92, and FY2028 EPS to $5.09 from $4.93. Higher earnings expectations can be supportive for valuation. KB Home analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised estimates for several future periods, including from $2.80, from $0.74, from $1.13, from $0.75, from $0.92, and from $4.93. Higher earnings expectations can be supportive for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the revisions, Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on KB Home, suggesting analysts see limited near-term upside even with improved profit estimates. KB Home analyst estimate updates

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation's largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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