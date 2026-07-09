Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 627.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.81.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.01 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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