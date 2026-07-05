Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 420.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,981 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,095 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $71.79. The stock's 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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