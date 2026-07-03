Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 247.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,284 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 59,348 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Adobe were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.40.

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Adobe Trading Up 4.1%

Adobe stock opened at $219.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $386.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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