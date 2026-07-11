Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 98,072 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,218,573 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $176,536,000 after purchasing an additional 166,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 108,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,535 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $95,208,000 after buying an additional 96,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,163 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,832,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $84,734,000 after buying an additional 70,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 865,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,849. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

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