Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,638 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.13% of TriNet Group worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TriNet Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $55.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.64. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 219.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $40,548.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,285.88. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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